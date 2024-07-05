"It was a wild night"
Murray reveals: “Threw up in the cab”
Former world number one Andy Murray, who is facing the end of his career, was celebrated with enthusiasm and great emotion after his first-round defeat in the doubles at Wimbledon. The fact that the Scottish tennis pro and his brother Jamie Murray lost 6:7(8),4:6 to the Australians Rinky Hijikata and John Peers on Thursday evening completely faded into the background. After all, he told a few anecdotes.
After the end of the match, the spectators rose from their seats for the 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon champion. The Scot stood alone at center stage and was honored with a look back at his career. The 37-year-old was extremely moved, his voice faltered a few times. His family, his parents, record Grand Slam tournament winner Novak Djokovic and tennis icons such as John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova did not miss this special farewell moment on Center Court.
"I was incredibly blessed to play during that time," Murray said of his rivalry with Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal: "It's been incredible to have been part of some of the matches at the Grand Slams." Murray also revealed a few anecdotes. The 2016 title, for example, was his favorite: "I don't remember much about the night. I had a few drinks and unfortunately threw up in the cab on the way home."
An emotional farewell
Normally, the doubles competition in tennis doesn't get such a lot of attention, even at the Grand Slam tournaments. But Murray was even scheduled to play the first round on center court with his older brother in view of his impending career end. The Scot wants to end his tennis career after the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.
Murray emphasized that he would like to continue playing "forever". But his body won't allow him to. "Physically, it's just too exhausting now. All the injuries have added up. I love this sport. It has given me so much and taught me many lessons over the years that I can use for the rest of my life. I don't want to stop, so it's hard," he said.
He had foregone his originally planned start in the singles at the grass tournament because he didn't get fit enough in time. Less than two weeks ago, Murray had to undergo surgery on his back to have a cyst removed. The public will also get to see him in the mixed alongside the British 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu.
