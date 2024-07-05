Today and tomorrow
Tour of Austria causes road closures
Cycling fans will be delighted today and tomorrow when the Tour of Austria makes a detour to Salzburg. However, drivers in Pongau and Pinzgau will have to be prepared for delays. The "Krone" provides an overview.
The Tour of Austria comes to Salzburg today and tomorrow with the third and fourth stages. Today the professional cyclists have their finish in the Alpine village of St. Johann. They will start there again tomorrow before the tour leaves Salzburg again via the Grossglockner High Alpine Road towards East Tyrol.
The "Krone" provides an overview of possible obstructions. Car and motorcyclists can expect road closures of up to 20 minutes in the following sections today:
Road closures due to the Ö-Tour today, July 5
- 12.15 pm to 12.45 pm Filzmooser Landesstraße from Hachau to Eben
- 12.45 to 13.00 Closures in the area of Eben, Altenmarkt, Reitdorf to Wagrain
- 1.00 p.m. to 1.15 p.m. Closure of the Wagrainer Straße from Wagrain to St Johann
- 1.15 pm to 1.30 pm Closure along the Pinzgauer Straße (B311) between St. Johann and Bischofshofen
- 1.30 p.m. to 1.45 p.m. Closures in the urban area of Bischofshofen
- 1.45 p.m. to 2.00 p.m. Closure of Mühlbacher Straße
- 2.30 p.m. to 3.00 p.m. closures in the Gigerach accounts area, Schwarzach area and B 311 to St. Johann/Alpendorf
Tomorrow, Saturday, there will only be the following delays in southern Pongau and Mitterpinzgau in the morning:
Road closures due to the Ö-Tour tomorrow, July 6
- Großarler Straße in the area from St. Johann to St. Johann/Alpendorf probably from 10.00 am to 10.30 am
- In the local area of St. Johann im Pongau short-term closures expected between 10.15 and 10.30 am
- Short-term closures along the Pinzgauer Straße (B311) between St. Johann, Schwarzach, Lend, Taxenbach, Bruck and Fusch, probably between 10.30 am and 12.00 noon
- On the Grossglockner High Alpine Road in the direction of East Tyrol from 11.30 am to 1.00 pm
Waiting times of up to 20 minutes are also to be expected on Saturday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.