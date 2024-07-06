Too high a volume
Tinnitus and hearing loss from video games
A recent study warns of the potential dangers of computer games for hearing. Regular gaming with headphones can cause permanent damage such as hearing loss or tinnitus, experts warn.
While listening to loud music through headphones has long been classified as a risk to the ears and a cause of potentially dangerous sound levels, little attention has been paid to the effects of video games. However, gaming as a hobby is becoming increasingly important and the market for video games is set to grow even further in the coming years.
Gaming is becoming increasingly popular
According to a Statista report, mobile games, i.e. games that are played on cell phones, had the most users and the highest turnover. According to a survey conducted in 2023, around a third of Austrians play games at least almost every day.
An international analysis of various studies (meta-study), which was published in the specialist journal "BJM Public Health", now points to the enormous noise pollution caused by computer games, especially so-called shooter games. It is not only the high noise level that is the problem, but also the length of time that players are exposed to it. Gamers are at risk of permanent tinnitus - i.e. annoying noises such as whistling or ringing in the ears - and even hearing loss.
Sound levels as low as 85 decibels can damage the sensitive hearing cells in our ears. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), adults should therefore be exposed to a noise level of 80 decibels for a maximum of 40 hours per week. For children, the maximum permissible noise level is 75 decibels. However, shooter games reach up to 91 decibels on average, which can be particularly dangerous for long-term gamers.
