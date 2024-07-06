Tinnitus and hearing loss from video games

An international analysis of various studies (meta-study), which was published in the specialist journal "BJM Public Health", now points to the enormous noise pollution caused by computer games, especially so-called shooter games. It is not only the high noise level that is the problem, but also the length of time that players are exposed to it. Gamers are at risk of permanent tinnitus - i.e. annoying noises such as whistling or ringing in the ears - and even hearing loss.