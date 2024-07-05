Austrians find gendering increasingly unimportant

Significant increase in rejection

Specifically, the 1025 Austrians interviewed in January and February were asked whether "these initiatives (on gender-neutral language, note) and the associated changes in the German language, for example the use of all gender groups by means of a colon, which also includes personal designations between the masculine and feminine, for example 'students', are developing in the right direction overall". While 27% answered yes in 2016, this year it was only 19%. On the other hand, the number of those against increased from 46% to 63%.