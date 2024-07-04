“Dicey situation!” New election appeal from Mbappe

"Dicey situation!"
After Ralf Rangnick and Michael Gregoritsch, the next political statement has already been made during the European Football Championship. "It's a dicey situation," warned superstar Kylian Mbappé of a victory for Marine Le Pen's right-wing party in the second round of the French parliamentary elections on Sunday.
The 25-year-old once again called for the right-wing nationalist Rassemblement National (RN) to be prevented from winning the election. "We must not allow our country to fall into the hands of these people," emphasized the 2018 world champion on Thursday in Hamburg at the press conference for the European Championship quarter-final against Portugal.
In the first round of the parliamentary elections last weekend, RN was the strongest force, ahead of the new left-wing alliance and President Macron's centrist camp in third place.
"I hope that ..."
The composition of the National Assembly will only be decided in the decisive second round of voting next Sunday. "I hope that the result will change and that people will vote for the right parties," said Mbappé.
RN ahead in the polls
The RN is ahead in the polls, but the distribution of seats is difficult to estimate. A good 200 candidates have withdrawn from constituencies with tripartite constellations (three remaining candidates) in order to reduce the chances of the respective RN candidate in their constituency. As 76 candidates have already prevailed in the first round with an absolute majority, voting will only take place in 501 of 577 constituencies.
Mbappe joins a list of prominent footballers who are warning of a shift to the right in Europe. Austria international Michael Gregoritsch spoke out clearly against right-wing ideas and nationalist tendencies immediately after the European Championship exit against Turkey.
Austria fans made negative headlines
Before the round of 16, Austrian fans had caused a scandal with racist slogans. Footage from Swiss broadcaster SRF showed supporters chanting "Foreigners out" to the song "L'Amour toujours" by Gigi D'Agostino.
During Austria's group match against Poland in Berlin, a banner with the slogan "Defend Europe" was briefly held up in the Austrian block. This is the title of a campaign by the far-right "Identitarian Movement".
"The message throughout Austria and Europe is that you shouldn't deal with differentiation and right-wing thoughts, but be united and proud and happy," said the SC Freiburg striker.
And added: "All people can be proud of each other. I don't think there have been any riots or negative incidents in Austria. You could see that everyone can stand up for something that is good. I believe that we should move far away from right-wing ideas and know how important it is that we are all equal, that we are all there for our country and can burn for a cause that has such a positive influence on our country."
Rangnick warns: "Be vigilant on the right!"
During the European Championship, Austria coach Ralf Rangnick had already warned of a political shift to the right. "There are political trends and developments in Germany and Austria that give me great cause for concern. Especially because of the history of both countries. If the history of both countries has taught us anything, it is the danger posed by right-wing extremism and fascism," said Rangnick.
Criticism of the team boss on social media
A position that did not meet with approval from all commentators even before the round of 16. The team manager should concentrate on soccer, they said. After the team's elimination, Rangnick came in for a barrage of criticism.
First and foremost the two FPÖ-affiliated political advisors Heimo Lepuschitz and Robert Willacker. "Perhaps we should have paid more attention to the Turkish opponent than to the danger from the right," wrote Lepuschitz on "X".
