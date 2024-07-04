No new taxes
“Relieving the burden instead of burdening must be the motto”
The National Council elections are coming up in the fall. However, Chamber of Commerce President Harald Mahrer has already clearly rejected new taxes, such as inheritance or wealth tax. In addition to reducing bureaucracy, what is needed is to make full-time work more attractive. Part-time jobs currently enjoy better tax treatment.
Part-time employees are very willing to work more. One in two would be prepared to do so if it also paid off financially. However, in addition to the frequent lack of full-time childcare, many are put off by the high tax burden. If you increase your working hours from 30 to 40 hours per week, for example, this does not also mean a third more net in your wallet. Our (progressive) tax system is "to blame" for this.
"The vast majority of people are not lazy, but they can do the math," explains Mahrer. There is therefore an urgent need for change in the form of better tax treatment for full-time employees. A very good model would be a full-time bonus, for example. According to a market survey, three quarters of full-time employees currently complain about the high tax burden. However, childcare also needs to be improved.
Kammer-Chef Mahrer zur steuerlichen Benachteiligung von Vollzeitarbeit
In order to counteract the problem of skilled workers and "reward" overtime, overtime should also be paid tax-free and continuing to work in retirement should be rewarded with tax exemption (no deductions), emphasizes Mahrer. It should not be forgotten that the employee problem will become even more acute in the future. Around 250,000 employees from the "baby boomer generation" will be retiring in the next few years.
Companies complain about the increasing bureaucratic burden
More and more companies are also complaining about increasing bureaucracy. Two out of three companies say that the time spent on bureaucracy has increased in the last two to three years. SMEs are currently already spending an average of almost 20 hours per week - or almost 2.5 working days - on bureaucratic work.
Population against new taxes and duties
Almost three quarters of Austrians, 72% to be precise, are completely opposed to new taxes. Two thirds are specifically against an inheritance tax. Capital gains are already subject to final taxation via the capital gains tax (KESt). "People who want to pass something on have often saved it from their mouths," explains Mahrer. The head of the chamber also rejects the argument that Austria is far behind in terms of wealth-related taxes. Other countries have lower income and wage taxes, which make it easier to acquire property. "You can't compare fruit with vegetables," says Mahrer.
Inheritance tax would hit SMEs
An inheritance tax, as demanded by some parties, would hit domestic small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) hard. Savings are subject to final taxation through the capital gains tax, and real estate transfer tax (GrESt) is payable on real estate. Only the businesses remain. Mahrer: "This is an attack on domestic SMEs. Should a piece of the business be sold? It's like slaughtering the cow that produces the milk".
