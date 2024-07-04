“Relieving the burden instead of burdening must be the motto”

Population against new taxes and duties

Almost three quarters of Austrians, 72% to be precise, are completely opposed to new taxes. Two thirds are specifically against an inheritance tax. Capital gains are already subject to final taxation via the capital gains tax (KESt). "People who want to pass something on have often saved it from their mouths," explains Mahrer. The head of the chamber also rejects the argument that Austria is far behind in terms of wealth-related taxes. Other countries have lower income and wage taxes, which make it easier to acquire property. "You can't compare fruit with vegetables," says Mahrer.