Rolling Loud Festival
With a completely new concept to the hip-hop Olympus
The world's biggest hip-hop festival starts on Friday in Ebreichsdorf with more than 120,000 fans. A new concept aims to iron out the mistakes of the Metallica event.
After the chaos at the Metallica concert, organizer Live Nation has left hardly a stone unturned for the three-day Rolling Loud Festival starting on Friday at the Magna Racino in Ebreichsdorf in the district of Baden. "They have invested a lot, it's a very sensible concept," says district police commander Oliver Wilhelm confidently.
Above all, the major problems with arrivals and departures should be history. This time, 200 shuttle buses will run as far as Vienna and should mean that a third of visitors will arrive by bus, train or car. Free travel tickets available online are intended to make it easier to plan the journey, with time slots for the train and train being booked at the same time.
Public transport and cars will also be more strictly separated. There are two large parking lots on one side, while buses to Vienna and Ebreichsdorf train station will be waiting at temporary "stations" on the other. The walk to the site has been changed, this time returning via Magna-Racino-Allee.
Second stage to help
As the main stage finishes at 11 p.m. at the latest, but the second stage will be playing for longer, it should be guaranteed that - unlike after the Metallica concert - a larger proportion of the more than 40,000 guests expected each day will remain at the site. The festival app will provide them with information around the clock.
Live Nation knows that Rolling Loud is the acid test for other such events in Ebreichsdorf: "We are gathering experience and trying to respond to criticism in the best possible way. We have come to stay!" The site is an "unpolished rough diamond with a lot of potential".
Incidentally, horse owners also reported problems after "Racino Rocks", saying that the noise had frightened the animals stabled at the Racino. However, an official expert confirms that all limits are adhered to and animal welfare is not endangered.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
