This is how high the punitive tariffs on Chinese cars are

Geely: 19.9 percent

Geely was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hangzhou. The company, which once started out building refrigerators, is now one of the world's largest car manufacturers. Geely caused a stir with its purchase of the Swedish car manufacturer Volvo, which has been part of Geely since 2010. Polestar is also part of the empire of company founder and major Mercedes shareholder Li Shufu. In Europe, Geely is also represented with cars from the Lynk & Co and Zeekr brands. There is also a collaboration with Mercedes-Benz: the Smart has been produced by a joint venture in China since 2022.