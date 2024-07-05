Watch out, rip-off!
Petrol stations on the highway charge so cheekily
It is well known that filling stations on the highway are more expensive than those on country roads or in the city. However, many people may not be aware of how high the surcharge actually is. Especially now, during the vacation season, petrol station operators are particularly keen.
"As is the case every year at the start of the vacation season, fuel prices in Austria have been increased," says Martin Heissenberger, Regional Director of ARBÖ Burgenland. "Once again this year, the oil companies are pocketing a little money from everyone who goes on vacation by car. As always, petrol and diesel became a few cents more expensive just in time for the start of the vacations."
ARBÖ has carried out a price comparison: At a freeway service station in the Eisenstadt district on the A 3, you pay 2.149 euros for a liter of diesel as well as for a liter of Eurosuper. At a filling station just five kilometers away on the B 16, a liter of diesel costs "only" 1.579 euros and a liter of Eurosuper 1.589 euros. And even the nearby filling station of the same oil company in Eisenstadt charges almost 50 cents less per liter. If you have to fill up with premium fuel, you will even pay 2.399 euros per liter on the freeway.
"With a 50-liter tank, filling up with Eurosuper on the freeway therefore costs 28 euros more, while the price difference for diesel is 28.50 euros. From the ARBÖ's point of view, this surcharge is absolutely outrageous and cannot be reasonably explained. It's a rip-off," says Heissenberger angrily. "That's why you should only use highway filling stations in an emergency if you run out of fuel!"
Before or during the journey to your vacation destination, you should find out exactly where you can get cheap fuel along the route - even abroad. Cheap filling stations and the current fuel prices for each station can be found on the websites of motorists' clubs or in many navigation systems, on Google Maps or at spritpreisrechner.at.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
