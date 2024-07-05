Petrol stations on the highway charge so cheekily

ARBÖ has carried out a price comparison: At a freeway service station in the Eisenstadt district on the A 3, you pay 2.149 euros for a liter of diesel as well as for a liter of Eurosuper. At a filling station just five kilometers away on the B 16, a liter of diesel costs "only" 1.579 euros and a liter of Eurosuper 1.589 euros. And even the nearby filling station of the same oil company in Eisenstadt charges almost 50 cents less per liter. If you have to fill up with premium fuel, you will even pay 2.399 euros per liter on the freeway.