Upper Austria
“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home
Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted by animal welfare organizations.
The handsome male Pasha was originally handed in as a found animal. He is a little reserved with strangers at first. But once he has taken someone to his heart, Pasha turns out to be cuddly and in need of love. He has probably already had some training, as the two-year-old male dog is extremely obedient with people he knows. Unfortunately, he does not enjoy being with other animals. Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
The three-and-a-half-year-old tomcat Lilo (pictured) is looking for a new home with his girlfriend Kiwi . The two were handed in to the animal shelter because they were unfortunately unclean. A thorough veterinary examination revealed bladder stones. Now that the inflammation has been treated, Lilo and Kiwi are dependent on special food. In their new home, the lovable velvet paws are desperate to be allowed to use their usual outdoor access again. Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
The adorable mixed-breed dog Cosma was born in December 2023. Unfortunately, one of her front paws has not developed properly, which is why her foot has remained small. However, she gets along wonderfully with it and loves to run around and play with other dogs. Who would like to meet little Cosma? Tel.: 0 664/541 50 79
Griselda is a young corn snake that was found in a stairwell in Europastrasse in Linz. We are now looking for an animal lover who can offer this exotic terrarium dweller a nice home and suitable living conditions. Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
Capone (2 years old) is a cat who knows exactly what he wants - and what he doesn't want. He lets himself be stroked depending on his mood and mood of the day, but also shows it clearly when he has had enough. Therefore, no children should live in the new home. Who knows how to deal with a spirited velvet paw like Capone? Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
The three-year-old mongrel Kenny was originally rescued from Hungary. He has lived in a very rural environment so far and has only had a few impressions. He needs clear guidance and security from his new owner. The male dog is compatible with cats, but sometimes reacts very violently to other dogs, which is why he is being placed in a quiet area in the countryside with people who have experience with dogs. Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
