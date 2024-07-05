“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home

The handsome male Pasha was originally handed in as a found animal. He is a little reserved with strangers at first. But once he has taken someone to his heart, Pasha turns out to be cuddly and in need of love. He has probably already had some training, as the two-year-old male dog is extremely obedient with people he knows. Unfortunately, he does not enjoy being with other animals. Phone: 0 732/24 78 87