TV expert settles accounts
Hamann outraged: “Ronaldo only thinks of himself!”
A clear statement from Dietmar "Didi" Hamann: the former Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Liverpool FC star has caused a stir with a hard-hitting reckoning with Cristiano Ronaldo! As a guest pundit in the studio of Irish TV station RTE, Hamann denied Portugal's former star any team spirit and accused him of pure selfishness. "He only thinks of himself!"
The trigger for the harsh words from Hamann, who always knows how to take offense with his choice of words and dogged criticism, was the performance of "CR7" in the recent European Championship round of 16 against Slovenia, which the Iberians won on penalties.
In the first 90 minutes of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo had already attracted attention by kicking (unsuccessfully) what felt like every free-kick awarded to Portugal and regularly waiting for the referee's whistle after tackles in or around the penalty area.
"As soon as you get emotional, it's over!"
But when Portugal were allowed to take a penalty in extra time and failed to beat Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak, he was done for: During the break in extra time, Cristiano Ronaldo began to cry bitterly and he had to be comforted by his teammates.
"I've never seen anything like it," said Hamann, "as soon as you show emotion, as soon as you get emotional, it's over!" That was the point at which the coach should have said: "You have to come off because you're not in the right frame of mind to continue playing."
"... but that's absolute nonsense!"
Hamann gave the Portugal star credit for stepping up again in the penalty shoot-out and scoring: "But as I said before: I would have thought that Ronaldo had become a team player, but that's absolute nonsense."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.