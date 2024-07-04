Hits have been getting simpler and simpler since the 1950s

Western pop is becoming simpler and angrier

The results match an analysis of lyrics from more than 350,000 English-language songs presented in 2023. Western pop music is becoming increasingly simplistic and angry. The analysis of rap, country, pop, rock and R&B songs from 1980 to 2020 shows that the structure of lyrics has become increasingly simple. Text elements are repeated more frequently, choruses take up more space and the vocabulary used has become smaller, according to the study.