Cups flew first
Güler provoked ÖFB fans with an “ice-cold” gesture
While Merih Demiral performed his controversial wolf salute goal celebration, Arda Güler addressed the ÖFB fans in the Leipzig stadium with a gesture. Shortly beforehand, he had been pelted with plastic cups as he took the corner before providing the assist for the 2-0 Turkish win that would ultimately see Austria through to the last 16 of the European Championship.
While most eyes were focused on Demiral's wolf salute and the disappointed faces of the ÖFB players in the 59th minute, remarkable scenes were also taking place in the corner of the Leipzig stadium. The Turkish youngster Arda Güler turned towards the ÖFB fans, held his hand to his ear and briefly remained in this pose.
What had happened? Shortly beforehand, the Real Madrid player took a corner kick that would ultimately decide the game. While the 19-year-old was waiting for the ball to be cleared, some ÖFB fans apparently threw plastic cups onto the pitch. Güler ducked to avoid being hit and cleared the cups to the side.
"Ice cold" or provocative?
Unimpressed, he then stepped up to take a corner kick, which Demiral finally converted to give his side a 2:0 lead. While emotions ran high in the stadium, Güler finally turned towards the ÖFB fans in a provocative manner. A few more cups were thrown before his team-mates ran over to hug the youngster.
There were mixed reactions to the scene on social media. While some fans criticized the provocative gesture at this delicate moment, others celebrated the young Turk. For example, there was talk of an "ice-cold" gesture or a "confident response that only a champion can give". In the end, Güler's gesture only played a subordinate role in view of the debates surrounding Demiral's celebration.
