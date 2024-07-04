Rumors are getting louder
Biden counted out? Democrats for “mini primaries”
The rumors surrounding the possible end of Joe Biden as presidential candidate are getting louder and louder. A high-ranking Democrat has now explained to CNN the possible course of events following Biden's departure.
Congressman Jim Clyburn - who enjoys a reputation as a kingmaker among the Democrats - told CNN that there could be "mini primaries". If Vice President Kamala Harris were to run as a candidate for the presidential election, she would also need a new running mate herself. "And so all of that would give us an opportunity to look at not only who should be at the top of the ticket, but who would be best suited for the second spot." Clyburn had already spoken out in favor of Harris as a replacement candidate on Tuesday, should it come to that.
Harris in first place despite reservations
In the past few days, it had also been reported from Democratic circles that Harris was in first place among the possible candidates despite all reservations. The 59-year-old has struggled in office and was long seen by many in Biden's campaign team as a potential liability. In a Reuters/Ipsos survey published on Tuesday, she, like Biden, was effectively tied with Trump. According to the survey, other potential candidates tend to fare worse.
Behind the scenes, things are likely to be simmering among the Democrats: Biden picked up the phone himself for crisis talks, according to the White House. On Wednesday, he spoke on the phone with high-ranking Democrats such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other members of parliament.
Biden is desperately looking for supporters
In the evening, Biden contacted more than 20 Democratic governors - presumably with the aim of securing their support. The Governor of Maryland, Wes Moore, described the conversation afterwards as "sincere". They stand behind Biden, but are concerned about the Democrats' standing in the race for the presidency.
"I will run"
In any case, Biden himself is still combative. According to insiders, in a telephone call with his campaign team, he expressed his determination to run for the Democrats in the presidential election. "I will be running", he declared on Wednesday. His spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre also replied to the question of whether the 81-year-old was considering withdrawing after his widely considered weak election debate: "Absolutely not."
Meanwhile, in the White House, Biden's chief of staff Jeff Zients tried to limit the damage. In a telephone conference call with more than 500 government employees, Zients called on everyone to "tune out the noise" surrounding Biden and focus on government work, according to media reports. The past few days have been a challenge. The focus of all employees on government work will be even more important in the hot election campaign phase, he said.
US holiday weekend could bring a decision
In the USA, a long weekend of Independence Day celebrations was planned for Thursday. Biden was already scheduled to meet with Democratic governors at the White House on Wednesday evening. According to various media reports, an interview with ABC and campaign appearances in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are also planned in the coming days.
According to the "New York Times" report, which was denied by the government, the Biden ally is said to have stated that he knows the situation will be different if there are two more appearances like last week's before the end of the weekend.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.