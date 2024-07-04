Biden counted out? Democrats for “mini primaries”

Meanwhile, in the White House, Biden's chief of staff Jeff Zients tried to limit the damage. In a telephone conference call with more than 500 government employees, Zients called on everyone to "tune out the noise" surrounding Biden and focus on government work, according to media reports. The past few days have been a challenge. The focus of all employees on government work will be even more important in the hot election campaign phase, he said.

US holiday weekend could bring a decision

In the USA, a long weekend of Independence Day celebrations was planned for Thursday. Biden was already scheduled to meet with Democratic governors at the White House on Wednesday evening. According to various media reports, an interview with ABC and campaign appearances in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are also planned in the coming days.