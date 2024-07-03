Government office?
Provincial Councillor Hattmannsdorfer from Upper Austria soon in Vienna
Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, Upper Austrian state councillor for social affairs and well-connected ÖVP politician, is to become Secretary General of the Chamber of Commerce. Is the 44-year-old being groomed for a position in the federal government?
This sensational appointment is to be officially confirmed on Thursday at 9 a.m. in the Heinrich-Gleißner-Haus in Linz: Social Affairs Councillor Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (44), who has been in the provincial government of LH Thomas Stelzer since October 2021 and was previously manager of the Upper Austrian ÖVP, is moving to Vienna at the turn of the year.
Successor for Karlheinz Kopf
Economic Chamber President Harald Mahrer has proposed the top politician as the new Secretary General. He is to take over from Karlheinz Kopf (ÖVP), for whom a successor has been sought for some time. So much for the information confirmed yesterday evening by the "Krone".
But what is really behind this? ÖVP insiders suspect that Hattmannsdorfer is being groomed for an even higher office. Weeks ago, it was already rumored that the provincial councillor could be considered for a position in the federal government after the election in the event of a possible governing coalition with the FPÖ.
Hardliner and well connected
Hattmannsdorfer is considered a hardliner within the party and is very well connected (for example with Lower Austria's Deputy Governor Stephan Pernkopf), and has set the tone for the introduction of compulsory German lessons for migrants and the payment card for asylum seekers. This also had an impact beyond the borders. The father of two is regarded as the inventor of the term "performance promise". Anyone who makes an effort as a migrant, learns German and integrates can achieve something in Austria.
The timing of the change is no coincidence. Traditionally, the Secretary General of the WKO has a mandate in the National Council. Hattmannsdorfer's place on the federal list, which Chancellor and ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer will soon present, is already a foregone conclusion.
Succession in Upper Austria still open
It remains to be seen who will succeed Hattmannsdorfer in Upper Austria: In the evening, it was rumored that the Innviertel ÖVP club leader August Wöginger could return home. Or State Secretary Claudia Plakolm, whose friends say that she feels more at home in the Mühlviertel than in Vienna.
