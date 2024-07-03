Provincial Councillor Hattmannsdorfer from Upper Austria soon in Vienna

Hardliner and well connected

Hattmannsdorfer is considered a hardliner within the party and is very well connected (for example with Lower Austria's Deputy Governor Stephan Pernkopf), and has set the tone for the introduction of compulsory German lessons for migrants and the payment card for asylum seekers. This also had an impact beyond the borders. The father of two is regarded as the inventor of the term "performance promise". Anyone who makes an effort as a migrant, learns German and integrates can achieve something in Austria.