Combating poverty has top priority

Offers of help are not accepted

"Many of those affected don't even know about the help on offer because they don't have the confidence to obtain information and submit applications. This is why the social guides wohin.or.at were set up," says Provincial Councillor Beate Prettner. Improving rural services is also one of the key measures to combat poverty. Prettner nevertheless sees potential for improvement in the networking of individual aid organizations and the flow of information to those affected.