In Carinthia

Combating poverty has top priority

Nachrichten
03.07.2024 16:25

The 15th Social Dialogue Conference at the Carinthian Chamber of Labor provides key insights into the life situation of people affected by poverty and countermeasures.

comment0 Kommentare

The early roots of poverty manifest themselves through poverty in the family, domestic violence, (emotional) neglect, addictions in the family, fragile childhoods and educational drop-outs - this was made clear right at the start of the 15th Social Dialogue, which took place on Wednesday at the Carinthian Chamber of Labor. Studies by experts also show that job loss, prolonged unemployment and re-entry into the labor market are part of the vicious circle of poverty.

Results from a survey conducted as part of a social experiment also revealed that the high cost of living and inflation are a particular problem for Carinthians.

Offers of help are not accepted
"Many of those affected don't even know about the help on offer because they don't have the confidence to obtain information and submit applications. This is why the social guides wohin.or.at were set up," says Provincial Councillor Beate Prettner. Improving rural services is also one of the key measures to combat poverty. Prettner nevertheless sees potential for improvement in the networking of individual aid organizations and the flow of information to those affected.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Verena Omansiek
