Why Leon Pauger is increasingly drawn to Salzburg

"Of course it was a big disappointment for me that I didn't manage to qualify for the Olympics in Paris," admitted Leon Pauger. "But in the end, things just didn't go as I had hoped." To clear his head again, he went to Sardinia with his girlfriend Laura, where the 25-year-old was able to recharge his batteries and set a new goal. "I want to compete at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles."