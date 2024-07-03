Training and love
Why Leon Pauger is increasingly drawn to Salzburg
After failing to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris, Vorarlberg triathlete Leon Pauger wants to make a fresh start with a view to the 2028 Games. The 25-year-old revealed to "Krone" what steps he plans to take in the coming weeks and months.
"Of course it was a big disappointment for me that I didn't manage to qualify for the Olympics in Paris," admitted Leon Pauger. "But in the end, things just didn't go as I had hoped." To clear his head again, he went to Sardinia with his girlfriend Laura, where the 25-year-old was able to recharge his batteries and set a new goal. "I want to compete at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles."
However, the route there will be different to the 2024 Games. Pauger can imagine training more in Salzburg - where his partner lives - where he has already spent a lot of time in recent weeks. "An important point is that I have completely different training partners here," reveals the 25-year-old, who completes sessions there with the Pertl brothers and two-time Ironman champion Patrik Lange, among others.
Middle distance competitions planned
Another point is the choice of competitions. "I would now like to try my hand at the half-distance," revealed "Paugi". Before that, however, the national championship over the Olympic distance awaits on July 13, which will take place in Wallsee (Lower Austria).
