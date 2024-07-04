Kick-off today
ÖFB jewel in training with Champions League club
Altacher's goalless draw against the second team of VfB Stuttgart in Bludenz was very well attended on Tuesday. However, this was not only due to coach Joachim Standfest's team, but above all to one of the Swabians' players: Christopher Olivier, Ländle legionnaire in Swabia, who still has big plans for this season.
"To finally be able to play in the Ländle again is something very special for me," said a beaming Christopher Olivier after the 18-year-old from Bregenzerwald was in the Swabians' starting eleven for the 45-minute test between Altach and VfB Stuttgart's second team on Tuesday. "Now that this rarely happens anymore, I really enjoy it - especially when the whole family and so many friends are in the stands."
However, he not only met friends in the stands - but also on the Altach side. "There were a few guys there who I used to play with," Olivier revealed. "I still play together with Paul Piffer in the ÖFB youth academy."
Hopefully there won't be too many games at home in the near future. That would not fit in with the goals of the 1.87 meter tall midfielder from Au, who left Bludenz immediately after the match and returned to Stuttgart. The reason? "I'll start training with the pros on Thursday after a rest day with 100% commitment," revealed Chris, who moved from the Vorarlberg academy to Neckar-Stadt in the summer of 2022.
Deployments difficult to plan
So will the Ländle have a player in the German Bundesliga again in the foreseeable future, or even in the Champions League, for which the Swabians qualified as runners-up behind Leverkusen? "You can't plan anything for sure in soccer," said Auer, who until a few years ago also cut an excellent figure on skis - like his sister Victoria, the current junior downhill world champion. "First and foremost, my focus now is on asserting myself with the second team in the third Bundesliga. The UEFA Youth League is also firmly on my agenda. If I can play for the professionals, that will of course make me very happy. Will it be enough for the Champions League? You never know, but that's where the path should lead!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.