ÖFB jewel in training with Champions League club

Deployments difficult to plan

So will the Ländle have a player in the German Bundesliga again in the foreseeable future, or even in the Champions League, for which the Swabians qualified as runners-up behind Leverkusen? "You can't plan anything for sure in soccer," said Auer, who until a few years ago also cut an excellent figure on skis - like his sister Victoria, the current junior downhill world champion. "First and foremost, my focus now is on asserting myself with the second team in the third Bundesliga. The UEFA Youth League is also firmly on my agenda. If I can play for the professionals, that will of course make me very happy. Will it be enough for the Champions League? You never know, but that's where the path should lead!"