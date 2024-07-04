Vorteilswelt
ÖFB jewel in training with Champions League club

04.07.2024 06:55

Altacher's goalless draw against the second team of VfB Stuttgart in Bludenz was very well attended on Tuesday. However, this was not only due to coach Joachim Standfest's team, but above all to one of the Swabians' players: Christopher Olivier, Ländle legionnaire in Swabia, who still has big plans for this season.

"To finally be able to play in the Ländle again is something very special for me," said a beaming Christopher Olivier after the 18-year-old from Bregenzerwald was in the Swabians' starting eleven for the 45-minute test between Altach and VfB Stuttgart's second team on Tuesday. "Now that this rarely happens anymore, I really enjoy it - especially when the whole family and so many friends are in the stands."

Sister Victoria sat in the stands of the Unterstein Stadium in Bludenz. (Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)
Sister Victoria sat in the stands of the Unterstein Stadium in Bludenz.
(Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)

However, he not only met friends in the stands - but also on the Altach side. "There were a few guys there who I used to play with," Olivier revealed. "I still play together with Paul Piffer in the ÖFB youth academy."

Christopher Olivier cut a fine figure against Lukas Fridrikas and Co. (Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)
Christopher Olivier cut a fine figure against Lukas Fridrikas and Co.
(Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)

Hopefully there won't be too many games at home in the near future. That would not fit in with the goals of the 1.87 meter tall midfielder from Au, who left Bludenz immediately after the match and returned to Stuttgart. The reason? "I'll start training with the pros on Thursday after a rest day with 100% commitment," revealed Chris, who moved from the Vorarlberg academy to Neckar-Stadt in the summer of 2022.

Deployments difficult to plan
So will the Ländle have a player in the German Bundesliga again in the foreseeable future, or even in the Champions League, for which the Swabians qualified as runners-up behind Leverkusen? "You can't plan anything for sure in soccer," said Auer, who until a few years ago also cut an excellent figure on skis - like his sister Victoria, the current junior downhill world champion. "First and foremost, my focus now is on asserting myself with the second team in the third Bundesliga. The UEFA Youth League is also firmly on my agenda. If I can play for the professionals, that will of course make me very happy. Will it be enough for the Champions League? You never know, but that's where the path should lead!"

Peter Weihs
