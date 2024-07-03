Former ORF presenter Günter Tolar turns 85

Tolar was born in Wels on July 9, 1939, the son of an accountant and a teacher. He only really got to know his father after his return from the Second World War. After secondary school in Linz and an aborted teaching degree (music, German and history) in Vienna, he began working as an assistant director at the Volkstheater in 1960, while at the same time training as an actor. His further career took him to the Theater der Jugend before he moved to the Theater an der Wien as a stage manager and got a taste of cabaret in the 1960s. In 1969, head of entertainment Kuno Knöbl finally brought him to ORF, where he worked for 30 years.