Schumacher blackmail: private photos found

The public prosecutor's office did not wish to provide any further details for reasons of investigative tactics. Information about the suspects, such as their previous convictions, is also not possible due to their personal rights. Two men are alleged to have tried to extort millions from the family of the former Formula 1 racing driver. The suspects, who are said to be father and son, were arrested by the Hessian police on June 19 in a supermarket parking lot in Groß-Gerau.