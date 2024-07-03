Pasteurization reliably kills bird flu viruses

Sudden infestation of cows

However, this changed in March of this year when H5N1 infections were suddenly detected in cows in several US states. In addition, there have so far been three cases of illness in humans, people who were involved in milking cows etc. on farms. "The US authorities have not yet succeeded in stopping the H5N1 epidemic in cow herds. According to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 56 cases have still been found in seven states in the past 30 days," wrote the German medical journal Deutsches Ärzteblatt on Monday.