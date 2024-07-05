Automatically saved design

In November 2023, under former mayor Reinhard Resch (SPÖ), a cost cap of 38 million euros was set for the new baths in Krems. However, the ÖVP parliamentary group criticized that the planned budget would be exceeded due to the decision to award various contracts and abstained for this reason. "The SPÖ cover for the baths is full of holes and wobbly. The city is already two million euros over budget, although there hasn't even been a ground-breaking ceremony yet," said Deputy Mayor Florian Kamleitner (ÖVP), venting his anger.