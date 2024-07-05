Vorteilswelt
Million-euro project

Automatically saved design

Nachrichten
05.07.2024 15:31

Construction work on the Kremser Bad is already in full swing. The new bathing arena is due to open in 2026. Various contracts were awarded at the last municipal council meeting. However, the cost cap of 38 million would be exceeded as a result, criticized the ÖVP. City Councillor for Finance Helmut Mayer (SPÖ) rejects this.

In November 2023, under former mayor Reinhard Resch (SPÖ), a cost cap of 38 million euros was set for the new baths in Krems. However, the ÖVP parliamentary group criticized that the planned budget would be exceeded due to the decision to award various contracts and abstained for this reason. "The SPÖ cover for the baths is full of holes and wobbly. The city is already two million euros over budget, although there hasn't even been a ground-breaking ceremony yet," said Deputy Mayor Florian Kamleitner (ÖVP), venting his anger.

City Councillor for Finance Helmut Mayer (SPÖ) counters: "Based on the offers currently available from the companies, it can be assumed that the framework of 38 million plus index protection approved by the municipal council will not be exceeded." The "Krone" was not told how much the approved work awards and the current cost estimates for the new building are. This is because the tendering process has not yet been completed, explained Roland Dewisch, head of the municipal services department.

The city's budget estimate is calculated at around 7.6 million euros in funding. The ÖVP claims that the Krems municipal council would not receive more detailed information on this, such as when and to which bodies funding was applied for. According to Mayor Peter Molnar (SPÖ), ecoplus has promised 20 percent of the eligible costs. Further details were not revealed.

Ground-breaking ceremony expected in September
The ground-breaking ceremony is also causing the Blacks to shake their heads. This was initially due to take place on May 1 this year, but was then postponed until June. It is now July - a ground-breaking ceremony is once again not planned for this month. This is expected to take place in September, according to the city.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Niederösterreich-Krone
Niederösterreich-Krone
