There will be tears:
Amsterdam bans camping and “Taylor-gating”
Ahead of Taylor Swift's three sold-out concerts in Amsterdam, the authorities have banned camping around the venue. There will probably be tears because of this announcement: So-called "Taylor-gatings", which are a source of comfort and a real celebration for many young fans without tickets, will also not be allowed to take place.
"You are not allowed to camp or spend the night on the grounds around the Johan Cruijff Arena," Amsterdam city council announced on Monday evening. The police will punish violations with fines.
No "Taylor-gating" desired
Swift is playing the sold-out arena in the Dutch capital on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Representatives of the city also warned fans against so-called "Taylor-gating", where "Swifties" who were unable to get a concert ticket meet up outside the stadium, party and exchange friendship bracelets.
Trend in fan culture
These parties are full of glittery outfits, colorful decorations and fans dancing and singing to the sounds of Swift's hits.
The idea was born out of necessity: many Swifties were frustrated at not being able to get tickets for the "Eras Tour". Instead of staying at home, they decided to take the fun to the stadiums and put on their own show in the parking lots and green spaces outside the venues, making their own bracelets just like the fans in the stadium.
Bracelet hype
With a line in her song "You're on Your Own, Kid", Taylor Swift has turned friendship bracelets into a cult. The line "Make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it" encourages fans to make friendship bracelets and enjoy the moment. On their "The Eras" tour, the handmade bracelets are now being enthusiastically exchanged.
"Breathing the same air"
Some fans enjoy "Taylor-gating" so much that they do it several times. Others rave that it is enough for them to be near Swift for a few hours and breathe the same air with her.
Photos are shared on social media showing how many friendship bracelets were exchanged during the gating.
In the BBC video of one of Swift's London concerts, dads say they were the cab to "Taylor-gating":
Here's a video shared on X of young "Swifties" singing enthusiastically at the "Taylor-gating" before an Eras tour concert in Edinburgh:
In this post, one fan says she was able to swap all her Taylor Swift friendship bracelets:
'Concert goers only wanted
"Only come to the arena if you're going to the concert," said councillor Mick Werkendam, who is responsible for major events. "And the roof of the arena is closed. So you won't hear or see anything of Taylor Swift or the concert."
At the start of Swift's European tour in Paris, fans had already pitched their tents for days before the concerts to get as close as possible to their idol.
Vienna's turn in August
Swift's "Eras" tour, which began in the USA in March 2023, became the first tour ever to bring in more than one billion dollars (927 million euros) at the end of last year. This sum is expected to double by the end of the tour in Canada in December.
From August 8 to 10, the current pop queen will perform three times at the sold-out Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
