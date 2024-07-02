Fireworks at 2 o'clock
Turkey fans disturbed the night’s rest of our ÖFB stars
Bad foul before today's European Championship round of 16 match between our national team and Turkey(here in the live ticker from 9pm). At 2 a.m., some fans of the Bosphorus team allegedly set off loud fireworks in front of the ÖFB stars' hotel to rob Arnautovic and Co. of their sleep!
According to the ÖFB: "There were brief fireworks near the team hotel in Leipzig at around 2 a.m., but the majority of the team members did not notice them. The origin of the fireworks cannot be verified by ÖFB."
Here is the video in front of the team hotel in Leipzig:
Positive: ÖFB boss Klaus Mitterdorfer assured krone.at: "It will have no impact on the players."
Unfortunately, such attacks are already a sad tradition. There were similar scenes years ago during an Austrian qualifying match against Sweden in Stockholm - but they were also unsuccessful back then.
Emotionally charged
The match had already been emotionally charged since the 6:1 win. "It's good that it's Austria. We'll be even more motivated against them," said Yildirim at a media event at Turkey's European Championship camp on Saturday. Kaplan reported: "The coach told us that we are waiting for Austria. We have something to make up for against them."
Sensational record
Incidentally, the Austrian national team has played 25 games under team boss Ralf Rangnick since he took office in May 2022. With a record of 15 wins and four draws with just six defeats, the German has an average points tally of 1.96 points per game ahead of Tuesday's European Championship round of 16 tie against Turkey in Leipzig - the highest of all previous Austrian national team coaches with at least ten caps.
