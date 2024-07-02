Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Fireworks at 2 o'clock

Turkey fans disturbed the night’s rest of our ÖFB stars

Nachrichten
02.07.2024 13:18

Bad foul before today's European Championship round of 16 match between our national team and Turkey(here in the live ticker from 9pm). At 2 a.m., some fans of the Bosphorus team allegedly set off loud fireworks in front of the ÖFB stars' hotel to rob Arnautovic and Co. of their sleep!

comment0 Kommentare

According to the ÖFB: "There were brief fireworks near the team hotel in Leipzig at around 2 a.m., but the majority of the team members did not notice them. The origin of the fireworks cannot be verified by ÖFB."

Here is the video in front of the team hotel in Leipzig:

Positive: ÖFB boss Klaus Mitterdorfer assured krone.at: "It will have no impact on the players."

Unfortunately, such attacks are already a sad tradition. There were similar scenes years ago during an Austrian qualifying match against Sweden in Stockholm - but they were also unsuccessful back then.

ÖFB President Klaus Mitterdorfer (Bild: APA Pool/APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
ÖFB President Klaus Mitterdorfer
(Bild: APA Pool/APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)

Emotionally charged
The match had already been emotionally charged since the 6:1 win. "It's good that it's Austria. We'll be even more motivated against them," said Yildirim at a media event at Turkey's European Championship camp on Saturday. Kaplan reported: "The coach told us that we are waiting for Austria. We have something to make up for against them."

Sensational record
Incidentally, the Austrian national team has played 25 games under team boss Ralf Rangnick since he took office in May 2022. With a record of 15 wins and four draws with just six defeats, the German has an average points tally of 1.96 points per game ahead of Tuesday's European Championship round of 16 tie against Turkey in Leipzig - the highest of all previous Austrian national team coaches with at least ten caps.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
ÖFB
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf