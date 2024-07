Patience required: Sturm fans storm the box office!

Patience is required in front of the fan store in the stadium tower in Liebenau. Sturm supporters don't care who their opponents in the top flight will be. They all want to be there for the comeback after 23 years in the Champions League. The Knofel are all too happy to accept waiting times for the blind tickets (the draw will not take place until August 29) in the protected sale. The fans in Liebenau are standing in anticipation of the tasty games in Klagenfurt. The free sale begins on July 23.