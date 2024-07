Three injured in accident with caravan combination

Rescued from vehicles with rescue shears

"The 50-year-old and the 72-year-old female passenger of the driver of the caravan were trapped in the vehicles and had to be rescued from the vehicles by the fire department with the aid of rescue shears," the police said. The 80-year-old was able to get out of his car on his own. However, all three people involved in the accident were seriously injured and had to be taken to the hospitals in Zams and Garmisch or Innsbruck.