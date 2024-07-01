Vorteilswelt
The Sturm jerseys

New shirts for the champions

Nachrichten
01.07.2024 19:58

With a very clear structure, traditionally in black and white, but also with an eye-catching third jersey in gold including the double-winning embellishment on the chest - this is how Sturm presents its new jerseys for the 2024/25 season.

comment0 Kommentare

As in the past, historic double season, Sarkaria, Gorenc-Stankovic, Jatta and Co. will be wearing the Nike swoosh on their chest, with 11teamsports, Europe's largest soccer and team sports specialist, continuing to stand by our side as a strong partner. What is new, however, is the direct cooperation with Nike - unique in Austria, the club said in a press release.

The new kit for the double winners.
The new kit for the double winners.
(Bild: Sturm Graz)

Managing Director Business Thomas Tebbich explains: "The new jerseys once again emphasize our connection to the founding colors and the value of tradition, which is extremely important to us - without forgetting modern accents in the structure. I am particularly pleased that we are about to conclude our new contract directly with Nike International, which is due to the total volume of our merchandise and thus our growth in recent years - an excellent development that we are very proud of."

The jerseys are now available at store.sksturm.at and from Tuesday in all Sturm stores.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
Folgen Sie uns auf