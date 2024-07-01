The Sturm jerseys
New shirts for the champions
With a very clear structure, traditionally in black and white, but also with an eye-catching third jersey in gold including the double-winning embellishment on the chest - this is how Sturm presents its new jerseys for the 2024/25 season.
As in the past, historic double season, Sarkaria, Gorenc-Stankovic, Jatta and Co. will be wearing the Nike swoosh on their chest, with 11teamsports, Europe's largest soccer and team sports specialist, continuing to stand by our side as a strong partner. What is new, however, is the direct cooperation with Nike - unique in Austria, the club said in a press release.
Managing Director Business Thomas Tebbich explains: "The new jerseys once again emphasize our connection to the founding colors and the value of tradition, which is extremely important to us - without forgetting modern accents in the structure. I am particularly pleased that we are about to conclude our new contract directly with Nike International, which is due to the total volume of our merchandise and thus our growth in recent years - an excellent development that we are very proud of."
The jerseys are now available at store.sksturm.at and from Tuesday in all Sturm stores.
