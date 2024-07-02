Petition is in progress
“Minister should put his foot down for clinic”
The petition has been open to sign for four days - and thousands of Weinviertel residents are supporting this concern for healthcare in the Weinviertel. Members of the National Council Melanie Erasim and Rudolf Silvan are hoping for active participation from citizens: "The fact that patients are being transported across the country to Krems is unacceptable."
SPÖ Member of the National Council Melanie Erasim is very clear in her choice of words. Because even after the approval of an MRI scanner in the region, the hospital is still a hot topic, says Erasim - who suggests that people are apparently trying to "simply write off the department". It is unacceptable that patients with unstoppable nosebleeds are "carted across the country to Krems".
"ENT area extremely sensitive when it comes to bleeding"
Background: The Mistelbach Regional Hospital is unable to treat dangerous cases and patients are simply sent on, even if they are delivered by the ambulance service - we reported. Experts warn once again, as another letter to the "Krone" makes clear, that bleeding in the ENT area is a very delicate matter, some of which can only be treated by ENT specialists: "It's only a matter of time before something happens," they say.
The shortage of doctors runs through all departments
In terms of the staffing situation, however, it is not only the "currently practically non-existent ENT ward" that is lacking, according to Rudolf Silvan. He supports his party colleague in the petition: "There is also an acute shortage of doctors and staff in other departments at this provincial hospital," warns the member of the National Council.
By signing the petition, the aim is to get Health Minister Johannes Rauch (ÖVP) to finally get involved in the issue.
Medical director responds to accusations
"The temporary switch to the ENT specialty has been successful," Ronald Zwrtek told the "Krone" newspaper. He emphasizes that the restrictions in the operating theatre area are "limited to selected operations". The cooperation with Krems University Hospital has worked well and will be continued for a limited period, according to the Medical Director of Mistelbach Regional Hospital.
Emergency care in the Mistelbach-Gänserndorf district is guaranteed at all times: "The search for personnel has already brought initial success. However, the recruitment of doctors in Austria and abroad continues unabated, as it is indeed very challenging. The aim is still to resume full operation of the department."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
