“Minister should put his foot down for clinic”

"ENT area extremely sensitive when it comes to bleeding"

Background: The Mistelbach Regional Hospital is unable to treat dangerous cases and patients are simply sent on, even if they are delivered by the ambulance service - we reported. Experts warn once again, as another letter to the "Krone" makes clear, that bleeding in the ENT area is a very delicate matter, some of which can only be treated by ENT specialists: "It's only a matter of time before something happens," they say.