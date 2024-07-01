Bear warning and closure of footpath in Pfunds

"In principle, however, there is currently no reason to assume an increased danger from bears in Tyrol," emphasizes the province. All bears that have been found in Tyrol in recent years have shown shy behavior. "The probability of encountering a bear in Tyrol is extremely low," say those responsible. However, the population is urged to report sightings of large predators as quickly as possible via the sighting form on the Tyrolean website or directly to the relevant district authority.