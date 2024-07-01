Austria is ready
Final training in the rain: The best pictures
Midsummer? No way! At least in Leipzig, the venue for the European Championship round of 16 match between Austria and Turkey on Tuesday. At Monday's final training session for our national team, it was barely 20 degrees, but it was raining. A foretaste of tomorrow.
Maximum temperatures of 18 degrees are also expected on match day. Rain is not out of the question. Baumgartner, Sabitzer and Co. were able to get used to the conditions during the final training session on the edge of the Leipzig stadium.
Here are the best pictures from training:
Trauner back on the pitch
Interesting: Gernot Trauner was back on the training pitch for the first time since suffering a muscle injury in his thigh in the European Championship match against Poland on June 21. However, he trained away from the team and completed running and strengthening exercises. The Turkey game is therefore still too early for Trauner.
Apart from Trauner, all the other squad players took part in team training in the pouring rain, at least to begin with. The ÖFB squad set off on the two-hour bus journey to Leipzig in the early afternoon.
Kick-off is at 9pm on Tuesday. We will keep you up to date with the action in Leipzig throughout the day on krone.at. We will of course be ticking the game live at 9pm.
