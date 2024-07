200 million! NBA star Paul George has a new club

Clippers plan did not work out

In Philadelphia, the nine-time All-Star and 2016 Olympic champion is set to join Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in making the 76ers a title contender. He has agreed a contract with the club until 2028 and a salary of 212 million dollars (just under 197 million euros). George never made it to the finals of the best league in the world with his previous teams Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder and L.A. Clippers.