“They are playing at home, but we have weapons”

Nico Williams (Spain goalscorer):

"We are very happy to be in the quarter-finals. Step by step, we've shown that we're a great team and if we continue at this level, we can achieve great things. The goal we conceded was a mistake, but it wasn't intentional. In the end, we were all satisfied. It will definitely be a difficult game (against Germany, ed.). They are tough to break down. But we have a wonderful team and if we play at this level, we can win."