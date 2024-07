Serbia wins integration world championship title

At the 2024 Integration Football World Cup organized by the non-profit association "Sport spricht alle Sprachen" in Salzburg, the Serbian team was more successful than their compatriots at the European Football Championships in Germany, where they had already been eliminated. Team Serbia with coach Aleks Cokic won the World Cup final at the PSV Alpenstraße sports facility in the city of Salzburg 3:0 against Team Türkiye with team manager Tuncer Gökdemir.