96-year-old collects the “Tachtel” in church

Regulars' table as the trigger for the decision

And the missing sacrament did not play a role in the church wedding with his wife, who has since passed away. Strasser has now been a member of the Austrian Comradeship Association for 70 years. He once told the Kirnberg local branch in passing at the regulars' table that he had not yet been confirmed. "Chairman Josef Fuchs overheard this and when I mentioned it a second time later, the wonderful trap snapped shut," explains Strasser. That's how he got his blessed "Tachtel" at the age of 96