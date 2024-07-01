Thieves put an abrupt end to a cycle tour for a good cause

Emotional video

She received many encouraging comments on her social media channels, and on Sunday she boarded the plane home. The woman from Gutau is not letting the theft get her down. In an emotional video, she calls on people to support the non-profit organization that enables terminally ill people to take their last wish trip. "Many people have said that they will donate now more than ever, and that's what it's all about," says Pühringer, who is continuing her fundraising campaign and is not discouraged by the thieves.