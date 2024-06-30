Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tour de France

Breakaway victory, favorite now already in the yellow jersey

Nachrichten
30.06.2024 17:59

The second stage of the Tour de France in Italy also produced a French winner from a breakaway group in the shape of Kevin Vauquelin. From Cesenatico over 199 km to Bologna, the peloton gave the escapees a sufficiently large lead. Romain Bardet lost the yellow jersey to top favorite Tadej Pogacar. The Slovenian attacked on the last few meters of the steep climb to the San Luca pilgrimage church, only Jonas Vingegaard was able to follow.

comment0 Kommentare

Remco Evenepoel and Richard Carapaz caught up with the top duo after the descent shortly before the finish. Felix Gall was 21 seconds behind Pogacar and Co. in the chasing group with Primoz Roglic and Bardet in 17th place. The East Tyrolean from the Decathlon team is also 21 seconds back in the overall standings.

UAE captain Pogacar, who had already slipped into the leader's jersey on the second day of the Giro d'Italia in May, only leads the overall standings thanks to his better stage result at the start (4th) ahead of Vingegaard, Evenepoel and Carapaz, who all finished in the same time.

Disadvantage for defending champion?
Defending champion Vingegaard presented himself in strong shape after his long injury break. However, his Visma teammates Wout van Aert and Matteo Jorgenson are slightly ailing. They went down 90 km before the finish, but both got off lightly with abrasions.

Vauquelin celebrated the biggest success of his career half a minute ahead of the first chasers. The 23-year-old secured his French Arkea team's first Tour stage win in his eleventh participation and the first in one of the three grand tours. A long sprinter's stage from Piacenza to Turin (231 km) follows on Monday, before the fourth day from Pinerolo to France and then straight into the high mountains.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf