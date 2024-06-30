“Kickl wants to turn Austria into Orbanistan”

"The height of falsehood"

NEOS leader and party chairwoman Beate Meinl-Reisinger spoke of a "coalition of future and Europe destroyers". The fact that Orbán does not shy away from openly attacking freedom of the press and democratic structures and plunging his country into a swamp of corruption has already been clearly demonstrated in recent years. However, the fact that the FPÖ, of all parties, wants to form a coalition with someone who, like Orbán, also harasses Austrian companies in Hungary, is "a new peak of falsehood".