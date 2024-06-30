Unsettled with rain
Cold front spoils the glorious summer weather
The current heatwave will come to an end next week. On Sunday, a cold front from the west will usher in an unsettled and significantly cooler week. From Monday, highs will only be around 25 degrees Celsius or just above. Rain showers are also to be expected.
According to the Geosphere Austria forecast, the influence of disturbances will result in numerous clouds and increased shower activity on Monday into the afternoon. In the south and south-east of Austria in particular, there are likely to be a few thunderstorm cells, which will also bring large amounts of rain in some regions.
During the afternoon, it will at least clear up a little in many regions and the sun will make an appearance. The wind will be weak to moderate, occasionally brisk in the eastern region, from west to north. The lowest temperatures will range from 13 to 21 degrees, with daytime highs of 18 to around 25 degrees, with the highest values in Burgenland.
Light disturbances will continue to bring unsettled weather on Tuesday , especially in the north of the Alps and in the northwest. The clouds may thicken again, bringing rain or a few showers. The wind will blow moderately to briskly, preferably from west to north. After early temperatures of eleven to 18 degrees, daytime highs of between 19 and 26 degrees are forecast.
With a north-westerly current, dense clouds will repeatedly move through during the course of the day on Wednesday . The sun will only appear occasionally. In addition, rain showers will fall, especially in the west and south. The wind will be weak to moderate. Temperatures will range from eleven to 17 degrees in the morning, with highs of 16 to 26 degrees during the day.
Austria will then be in a north-westerly current on Thursday . This will repeatedly bring dense clouds with local rain showers in the central Alps. The sun will also appear occasionally. The wind will blow moderately in the north and east, otherwise only weakly from the west. Early temperatures will range from nine to 17 degrees, with daytime highs of 19 to 26 degrees.
On Friday , under the influence of a westerly current, dense clouds will continue to move through until the evening. With clouds, rain showers are also to be expected at times. However, most of the showers will fall over the mountains and hills, especially in the south and southeast. After eleven to 19 degrees in the morning, the highest temperatures of the day will be 21 to 27 degrees.
