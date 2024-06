LeBron James wants to forgo salary

Three-year contract worth 151 million euros possible

James is more interested in improving the squad, his agent told ESPN. He would therefore not work towards a possible three-year contract with a maximum salary of 162 million dollars (151 million euros). Klay Thompson, who has already won the championship with the Golden State Warriors, is considered a possible transfer candidate. However, if no player of the right quality can be signed, James wants to demand the maximum, explained agent Rich Paul.