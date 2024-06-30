Numerous operations
Dead, injured and stranded in Tyrol
On Saturday, police in the Tyrolean mountains reported one death, one injured person and several people who had to be rescued by helicopter because they were stuck.
A 73-year-old German man was reported missing after he failed to return from a solo mountain tour in the municipality of Virgen in East Tyrol. His wife raised the alarm in the evening.
The crew of the Libelle police helicopter found him lifeless at the bottom of a steep, rocky gully on a snow field on the eastern side of the Rauhkopf. The cause of the fall is still being investigated.
Man (58) slipped and fell 150 meters
A 58-year-old Hungarian citizen was seriously injured and rescued by the police helicopter crew and flown to Innsbruck University Hospital. He is believed to have slipped on a snow field while descending from the Pitztaler Jöchl in the direction of the Braunschweiger Hütte and fell 150 meters over steep terrain. The fall was observed by a female hiker who immediately made an emergency call.
Tourists brought back to the valley
The helicopter brought seven tourists from Germany back to the valley unharmed in three further missions. Three women were stuck in Sellrain on a mountain tour from the Pfortzheimer Hütte to the Westfahlenhaus in the area known as the "Zischgenscharte" due to the amount of snow. They were flown to the parking lot in Praxmar.
15-year-old too exhausted
A 15-year-old German girl who wanted to hike with her mother in the municipality of St. Leonhard im Pitztal from the Riffelsee hut along the Offenbacher Höhenweg to the Taschachhaus was exhausted and had to give up. Both women were rescued by rope and flown to Mandarfen, uninjured but slightly hypothermic.
The "Libelle" also brought a 36-year-old German tourist, who was unable to continue below the Lapenscharte in the municipality of Mayrhofen due to a panic attack, back to the valley with her 40-year-old companion without injury.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
