Mother (36) charged

Child (8) dies after hours alone in hot car

Nachrichten
29.06.2024 20:04

An eight-year-old girl was left alone in a car by her mother in the USA for around three and a half hours in 34 degree temperatures. The child did not survive the heat. According to the police, the 36-year-old mother was charged.

comment0 Kommentare

Regional media reported that the mother parked the car in the US state of North Carolina and then went to work nearby. The incident occurred last Wednesday in the city of Charlotte. The temperature in the region was 34 degrees.

Charges of involuntary manslaughter
According to the police, the 36-year-old mother was charged with involuntary manslaughter, among other things. According to the information, the emergency services found the child in a critical condition in the vehicle after an emergency call. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Air conditioning switched off
The child had reportedly been in the car for around three and a half hours. The mother stated that she had turned on the air conditioning, the WCNC station quoted from investigation documents.

The woman further stated that she assumed her daughter had turned it off because she was apparently hot. The mother also stated that she went back to the car when she did not receive a text message from her daughter for a long time. There she found the eight-year-old foaming at the mouth in the car and alerted the emergency services.

Authorities repeatedly warn against leaving children in cars in hot weather. These heat up extremely quickly and become deadly traps.

