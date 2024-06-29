“New York Times” now calls on Biden to withdraw

Panic is spreading among US Democrats

A CNN poll showed that 67% of viewers saw Trump as the winner of the duel. The outcome of the debate caused concern among US Democrats. Biden himself rejected doubts about his suitability for another term in office. "I don't walk as casually as I used to, I don't speak as fluently as I used to, I don't debate as well as I used to, but I know how to tell the truth," he said at a campaign appearance in the state of North Carolina.