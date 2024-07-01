Ardent fans meet Seer on farewell tour

The double good cause

After the Seer 2024 were on their farewell tour, the tickets were sold out in the region and Waldhäusl learned that Kuschal and Huber are ardent Seer fans, the veteran politician took heart and gave the vouchers to the two for their 60th and 40th birthdays. "Otherwise they would never have had the chance to see them live on stage again and I only saw them last year at a gig in the Waldviertel anyway," emphasized Waldhäusl when handing over the special gift, with which he was able to do something good for the second time.