FPÖ gives away cash to potential voters

FPÖ team on the road in front of the SPÖ party headquarters

Other questions: "Do you know the capital of Upper Austria?" Or: "Which flag did the SPÖ in Lower Austria want to ban at an event?" Answer: "The Austrian flag." For three correct answers, the FPÖ street quiz offers 10 euros - and free material for the FPÖ's campaigns on the web. The location of the "passer-by survey": Linzer Landstraße, directly in front of the SPÖ headquarters.