Unofficial politics
FPÖ gives away cash to potential voters
The Blue Party is touring Upper Austria with a "street quiz" during the pre-election campaign and using film footage for party advertising on the Internet. It is against the Greens and the SPÖ.
Giving away cash to voters - this has a certain tradition among the Freedom Party: the late Carinthian governor Jörg Haider did this in his province, allowing himself to be filmed, photographed and cheered. First with a thousand schillings, then with a hundred euros.
The Blue Party in Upper Austria is now not digging quite as deep into its (taxpayers') pockets: the Instagram profile of party chairman Manfred Haimbuchner (almost 9300 followers) shows a man with a microphone in his hand addressing passers-by.
"110 euros or 2600 euros per week?"
The question is asked: "How much tax money did the German Green Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock spend on hairdressing and make-up per week? Is that A: €110, or B: €2,600?" Answer of the interviewee: "2600 € per week, I guess."
FPÖ team on the road in front of the SPÖ party headquarters
Other questions: "Do you know the capital of Upper Austria?" Or: "Which flag did the SPÖ in Lower Austria want to ban at an event?" Answer: "The Austrian flag." For three correct answers, the FPÖ street quiz offers 10 euros - and free material for the FPÖ's campaigns on the web. The location of the "passer-by survey": Linzer Landstraße, directly in front of the SPÖ headquarters.
