This is how Wolff counters Horner’s Verstappen provocation

Marko? "I can see that this is already affecting him"

Wolff also maintains a respectful relationship with his compatriot and Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko, who once discovered Verstappen and is one of the Dutchman's success factors as a mentor. "I've got on well with Helmut privately in recent years. But we talk just as much or just as little as we did back then," said Wolff, but also noticed a change in the 80-year-old Styrian's mood. "I can see that he is affected by the fact that this team no longer has the identity it used to have."