A busy Friday
Many injured and broken cars after accidents
Towing services, rescue services and police had a busy Friday throughout Tyrol. Several traffic accidents not only resulted in a lot of metal damage, but also a number of injuries.
A pile-up with four injuries in St. Johann in Tirol shortly after midday on Friday was unfortunately not the only accident with serious consequences. At around 3.30 pm, two cars collided during a turning maneuver in Kössen. A 64-year-old German had apparently overlooked a fellow countryman (82) as he tried to turn left behind a convoy of tractors. The 82-year-old and his wife (81) were seriously injured.
Teenagers crashed on an e-bike
Around an hour later, two teenagers (aged 14 and 13) crashed on an e-bike in Bruck am Ziller. "The 13-year-old's foot got caught between the bicycle frame and the spokes on the rear wheel during the ride," said the police. The younger of the two had to be taken to hospital in Schwaz with serious injuries.
Four injured in an accident in East Tyrol
Shortly before 6 p.m. there was a "crash" in East Tyrol. A 36-year-old Italian was driving on the Drautalstraße in the direction of Lienz. When he wanted to turn left at a junction in the direction of Thal-Wilfern, he collided with the oncoming car of a 25-year-old German. The 25-year-old, his 26-year-old passenger and two women (24 and 30) in the 36-year-old's car were seriously injured.
Fatal overtaking maneuver with motorhome
At around 9 p.m., an overtaking maneuver with a motorhome in Mieming ended in a head-on collision. On Mötzer Straße, a 49-year-old German wanted to overtake a car with a caravan trailer in his motorhome just before the Zein entrance. During the maneuver, he noticed the oncoming car of a 76-year-old Austrian woman, slammed on the brakes and steered to the right. In doing so, he grazed the caravan. The 76-year-old driver was unable to avoid a collision and drove her car head-on into the caravan, which had almost come to a standstill. The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital in Zams by ambulance.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
