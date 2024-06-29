Many injured and broken cars after accidents

Fatal overtaking maneuver with motorhome

At around 9 p.m., an overtaking maneuver with a motorhome in Mieming ended in a head-on collision. On Mötzer Straße, a 49-year-old German wanted to overtake a car with a caravan trailer in his motorhome just before the Zein entrance. During the maneuver, he noticed the oncoming car of a 76-year-old Austrian woman, slammed on the brakes and steered to the right. In doing so, he grazed the caravan. The 76-year-old driver was unable to avoid a collision and drove her car head-on into the caravan, which had almost come to a standstill. The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital in Zams by ambulance.