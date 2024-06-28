Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Olympics

Seine in Paris still not clean enough!

Nachrichten
28.06.2024 21:15

Less than a month before the start of the Olympic Games in Paris, the water quality of the Seine is still not good enough to organize competitions there as planned! This is according to the water quality report published on Friday by the City and Region of Paris for the week of June 17-23.

comment0 Kommentare

"Water quality remains impaired due to unfavorable hydrological conditions - rainfall, high flow velocity, low solar radiation, temperatures below the seasonal norm and pollution in the upper reaches of the river," the report states.

Around 1.4 billion euros have been invested in wastewater treatment plants and the sewage system in the greater Paris area with a view to the Olympics in order to make the prestigious swimming competitions in the Seine possible against a Parisian backdrop.

The hope now is simply for better weather
During heavy rainfall in the penultimate week of June, a retention basin costing around 90 million euros was used for the first time. In the event of heavy rainfall, this can prevent wastewater from being discharged into the Seine, which was previously practiced in such weather conditions.

Nevertheless, the contamination of the Seine with pathogens is still too high. At higher temperatures and a lower water level, these pathogens are broken down more quickly in the water, according to the city and region. The hope now is simply for better weather.

Opening ceremony of the Games at risk
The current high water level of the river and the resulting increased flow speed also puts the opening ceremony of the Games at risk, as the newspaper "Libération" reported. The plan is that, for the first time in the history of the Games, the opening ceremony will not be held in a stadium but in the heart of the host city.

Around 160 boats are to take the teams and thousands of athletes on a six-kilometer route along the Seine on 26 July, passing the most beautiful sights from the Pont d'Austerlitz to the Trocadéro. However, with an increased flow speed, the boats would need 15 minutes less than planned for the route and would disrupt the schedule, which is calculated down to the second.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf