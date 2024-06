Public transport ticket for deregistering cars in Frankfurt

According to city councillor Wolfgang Siefert (Greens), the environmental bonus will be available from July 1 and is worth 588 euros. That in turn is one year's worth of 49-euro tickets (which are valid for one month, note). To be eligible for the offer, citizens must have their primary residence in Frankfurt am Main and have scrapped a car with a combustion engine no more than three months ago or sold or given it away to someone outside their household. It doesn't matter whether they then have other cars.