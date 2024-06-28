Stress-free and successful through the re-examination

Reasons for poor grades and first steps

Why do pupils have to sit for make-up exams in the first place? There are many reasons. Some students have difficulties in several subjects, others were ill and were unable to catch up on the material. It is important to complete the missed learning material and to be well organized. "You should sit down with a good student and collect all materials such as notes, copies and schoolwork," advises Schmidt. It also makes sense to talk to the teacher about the revision.