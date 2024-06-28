“Sieg Heil” shouts: Meloni defends party youth

Prime Minister declared Mussolini a "good politician" in her youth

In her youth, Meloni was a member of the youth movement of the MSI party founded by supporters of the fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. As a 19-year-old, she even became head of the "Azione Studentesca", whose emblem is the Celtic cross used by right-wing extremists throughout Europe. At the time, she said that Mussolini was a "good politician". She later tried to distance herself from her party's fascist past.